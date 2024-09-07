They are also making moves to leave their house permanently after what he claims has been a year of ongoing conflict between young people in the neighbourhood.

He said the conflict between young people in the area had been so bad in recent months that his family had been trying to get transferred into another Kāinga Ora property.

“My brother [and his kids] - they’re not gangsters. My brother keeps ringing the police or Kāinga Ora [to be transferred out of the street]” he said.

“He’s a solo dad doing the best he can and has been trying for months and months to get Kāinga Ora and the police to help him” he claimed.

“They’ve done nothing and now this has happened. We don’t have guns...we’re not that sort of people.”

The man said he was still outside when the more serious incident happened shortly before 7pm.

“When the guns started going off, I f*****g [started to] run. I started to run in a figure-eight...that sound was absolutely terrifying.”

The man said they called the police about 6pm to report the rock-throwing incident.

He also alleged that the group - which he believes numbered up to 15 - threatened them with guns.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin on Friday confirmed that police received a report via the 105 non-emergency phone line about 5.40pm that rocks had been thrown at a property on Tuarangi Rd, causing damage.

A police spokeswoman said on Saturday that firearms were not mentioned in that call and that the person who called said the alleged offenders had already left the area in a vehicle.

“The caller was advised to call 111 should any further suspicious activity occur, so police could attend at the time of the incident. Police always encourage anyone with any concerns for their immediate safety to call 111 as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, officers have been going door-to-door in the area in a bid to find anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may be helpful to their homicide investigation. They are also looking for any CCTV or dashcam footage that people may have.

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105 or CrimeStopers Anonymous on 0800 555 111

