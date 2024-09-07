Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Grey Lynn shooting: Witnesses urged to come forward as homicide investigation continues

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Police update Grey Lynn shooting. Video / Michael Craig

Police investigating a homicide in Auckland’s Grey Lynn are urging people who witnessed the incident or have information to do the right thing and come forward.

The call also goes out to neighbours who may be feeling afraid about contacting authorities, given the ongoing tensions in the neighbourhood.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police know there were a number of people present when the shooting occurred on Thursday night.

“We need to speak with those individuals at the earliest opportunity. We invite them to make contact with us. The circumstances of this homicide are not limited to the events on Thursday night,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We know there have been tensions at play between the groups involved - for some time - and any piece of information that might help us build a picture of what has occurred will be welcomed.”

Police were called to the street at 6.50pm after reports of gunshots.

Police were called to Tuarangi Rd on Thursday night after reports of gunshots. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Police were called to Tuarangi Rd on Thursday night after reports of gunshots. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The teenager killed has been identified by family and friends on social media as 18-year-old Maxwel-Dee Repia. Three other people were injured and taken to hospital as a result.

Baldwin said it was understandable that people living in the area will be feeling shaken and possibly unsure about coming forward to police.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“But we’re telling you it’s the right thing to do - you don’t have to stand for this violence in your community. If you can help, we need to hear from you.”

Police also gave an update on the condition of three men taken to hospital. The they remain in hospital and are all in serious but stable condition.

Officers hope to interview them when they are well enough.

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to call Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous on 0800 555 111

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand