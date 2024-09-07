Police investigating a homicide in Auckland’s Grey Lynn are urging people who witnessed the incident or have information to do the right thing and come forward.
The call also goes out to neighbours who may be feeling afraid about contacting authorities, given the ongoing tensions in the neighbourhood.
Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police know there were a number of people present when the shooting occurred on Thursday night.
“We need to speak with those individuals at the earliest opportunity. We invite them to make contact with us. The circumstances of this homicide are not limited to the events on Thursday night,” he said.