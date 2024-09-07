“We know there have been tensions at play between the groups involved - for some time - and any piece of information that might help us build a picture of what has occurred will be welcomed.”

Police were called to the street at 6.50pm after reports of gunshots.

The teenager killed has been identified by family and friends on social media as 18-year-old Maxwel-Dee Repia. Three other people were injured and taken to hospital as a result.

Baldwin said it was understandable that people living in the area will be feeling shaken and possibly unsure about coming forward to police.

“But we’re telling you it’s the right thing to do - you don’t have to stand for this violence in your community. If you can help, we need to hear from you.”

Police also gave an update on the condition of three men taken to hospital. The they remain in hospital and are all in serious but stable condition.

Officers hope to interview them when they are well enough.

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to call Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous on 0800 555 111