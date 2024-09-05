The man said his daughter rang him to tell him what happened.
“She’s going to be devastated,” he said.
Police believe the involved parties are “known to each other” and at this stage the risk to the wider public is minimal.
This morning, a wide cordon stretches across the entrance to Tuarangi Rd while the investigations continue in the area with a large police presence.
Baldwin said police are now working to understand exactly what has occurred and to locate all parties involved.
“We know this will have been a shock to the community, however, we would like to reassure them this appears to be an isolated incident.”
A police van with forensic officers in overalls has arrived, while two armed police are standing guard at the scene. Multiple police vehicles are parked along the street, which intersects Great North Rd.
A blue police specialist search group tent is still outside a property on the street, where it was reported a firearm was discharged at 6.50pm.
Two people holding hands are sitting on plastic chairs in the rain at the edge of the cordon.