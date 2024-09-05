“First aid was administered, however, despite efforts from first responders he sadly died at the scene,” Baldwin said.

“Three others were also seriously injured and remain at hospital where they are being treated for gunshot injuries.”

A man at the scene told the Herald that his grandson, Repia, had been killed in the incident.

“I loved him. Loved him to bits,” he said.

The man said his daughter rang him to tell him what happened.

“She’s going to be devastated,” he said.

Police believe the involved parties are “known to each other” and at this stage the risk to the wider public is minimal.

This morning, a wide cordon stretches across the entrance to Tuarangi Rd while the investigations continue in the area with a large police presence.

Baldwin said police are now working to understand exactly what has occurred and to locate all parties involved.

“We know this will have been a shock to the community, however, we would like to reassure them this appears to be an isolated incident.”

A large police cordon has been set up. Photo / Michael Craig

A police van with forensic officers in overalls has arrived, while two armed police are standing guard at the scene. Multiple police vehicles are parked along the street, which intersects Great North Rd.

A blue police specialist search group tent is still outside a property on the street, where it was reported a firearm was discharged at 6.50pm.

Two people holding hands are sitting on plastic chairs in the rain at the edge of the cordon.

Officers can be seen walking up the driveways of neighbouring houses.

Police have also been seen probing the grass at the front of two properties outside the cordon with metal and wooden sticks.

At least 15 police vehicles and multiple ambulances were seen shortly after the incident, with four armed officers standing guard at the cordon.

A woman living on Tuarangi Rd was feeling fearful after hearing shouting and gunfire last night.

“My husband locked the door. It was hard to sleep, it was just on my mind,” she said.

Last night, she said she saw groups of young men standing outside one of the properties that now appears to be of police interest.

“Lately a lot of things have happened here.”

Another woman who lived nearby simply said, “I’m scared for my grandchildren.”

Police set up a tent on Tuarangi Rd following the shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

At the Great North Rd end of Tuarangi Rd last night, a group of about eight or nine people tearfully hugged one another just outside the cordon.

Armed police and a dog unit surrounded a block of flats and gained access to one of the units.

Police have erected a “specialist search group” tent.

St John sent two rapid response vehicles, three ambulances and an operations manager.

One resident of the road was last night told by police she couldn’t go home because of a “serious incident”.

Another reported seeing a body on the ground.

Armed police enter a house on Great North Rd as they investigate tonight's incident in which one person died and multiple people were injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Anyone with information about the incident, or who witnessed any of the surrounding circumstances, is urged to contact police.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 240905/8180, Operation Comma.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.