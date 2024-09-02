“He was so needlessly and violently taken from us,” Thorpe’s officemate Gary Andrew said as he led the service.
Thorpe’s only family, his father Michael Thorpe, could not attend the service as he was too frail to travel. His funeral was attended by those who had become family through their connection to Stephen Thorpe through academia, schooling, and his work at the Whau River Catchment Trust building.
Thorpe, from Coventry in England, was described as a quiet man who lived a simple life of routine and science. Andrew spoke of Thorpe’s life “through a perspective of neurodiversity”, saying the likely autistic Thorpe devoted his life to studying bugs and insects.
A different side of Thorpe was also mentioned, his sardonic wit and a wry sense of humour. Others remembered his love of British comedy shows and 70s and 80s classic rock, with particular mentions of his favourites Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Deep Purple.
About 200 people gathered on the tennis club’s courts to pay respects, with standing room only. Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, the officer leading investigations into Thorpe’s death, stood at the back of the service.
Thorpe’s coffin, made from cardboard, was adorned in ferns, flax and other wildflowers. The service started with easy-listening live music, with Angelo D’Souza playing accordion arrangements of The Beatles’ Penny Lane, Let it Be, and Here Comes the Sun.