He was charged with seven offences including possession of a pistol, discharging a pistol, driving a vehicle without a licence, failing to stop for police, assaulting a police officer and a police constable, using a car as a weapon and operating a vehicle recklessly.
A number of police cars and bikes were involved in the high-speed pursuit – which spanned three motorways – of a red Holden as it allegedly rammed other vehicles and drove on the wrong side of the road.
The car was fired upon by police and the man brought down by a police dog.
Rangi was treated at Middlemore Hospital after the incident.
Victim was shot, cops say: No other suspects on police radar
Darvill told the Herald the murder accused was arrested in Glen Eden on Sunday afternoon following Saturday’s incident on Selwyn St, Onehunga.
Witnesses of the arrest in Glen Eden told the Herald about six officers, some of them armed with rifles, were on West Coast Rd and Swan Hill Drive around the corner.
One man working at a neighbouring business said he cleared out all his customers as police descended on the suburb. Both witnesses said the incident “wasn’t too scary” as it appeared police had it under control.
Police said the victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death, and we hope the swift arrest helps reassure members of the community,” Darvill said.
“We continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward if you have not already done so. You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 240831/0448.