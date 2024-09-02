Anthony Edward Rangi, a patched member of the Black Power-affiliated gang Mangu Kaha, was fatally shot in Onehunga at the weekend.

Judge David Sharp granted the man interim name suppression and remanded him in custody until his next appearance on September 18 in the High Court at Auckland.

On Sunday, acting Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Darvill said police arrested the 32-year-old and charged him with murder.

Rangi appeared in the North Shore District Court in 2019, charged with multiple driving and firearms offences after an hour-long high-speed police chase – which ended in him being captured by a police dog.

Police comb the Onehunga shooting scene yesterday. Photo / Jason Dorday

Heavily-tattooed Rangi, shirtless and in an unzipped blue boiler suit, groaned in pain and breathed heavily throughout the brief appearance. Bandages and dressings could be seen on his left side.

He was charged with seven offences including possession of a pistol, discharging a pistol, driving a vehicle without a licence, failing to stop for police, assaulting a police officer and a police constable, using a car as a weapon and operating a vehicle recklessly.

A number of police cars and bikes were involved in the high-speed pursuit – which spanned three motorways – of a red Holden as it allegedly rammed other vehicles and drove on the wrong side of the road.

The car was fired upon by police and the man brought down by a police dog.

Rangi was treated at Middlemore Hospital after the incident.

Victim was shot, cops say: No other suspects on police radar

Darvill told the Herald the murder accused was arrested in Glen Eden on Sunday afternoon following Saturday’s incident on Selwyn St, Onehunga.

Witnesses of the arrest in Glen Eden told the Herald about six officers, some of them armed with rifles, were on West Coast Rd and Swan Hill Drive around the corner.

One man working at a neighbouring business said he cleared out all his customers as police descended on the suburb. Both witnesses said the incident “wasn’t too scary” as it appeared police had it under control.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man at an address in Glen Eden on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police said the victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death, and we hope the swift arrest helps reassure members of the community,” Darvill said.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward if you have not already done so. You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 240831/0448.

“Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Armed police were guarding cordons put around where the man was shot overnight on Saturday.

Armed police guarding the cordons around Selwyn St, Onehunga., where a man was shot dead overnight Saturday, sparking a homicide investigation. Photo / Alex Burton

A major police presence remained on Selwyn St on Sunday morning while police continued to appeal for information on the violent crime.

At least three officers with large rifles could be seen among four police cars. Police blocked off a large area of the commercial road.

Darvill said police were called to the scene about 9.45pm. Emergency services administered first aid but the victim died at the scene.

“Inquiries are now underway to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.”

Darvill said a scene examination was done on Saturday.

Three gazebos labelled “specialist search group” were set up outside the Midas mechanics.

Police turned out in force to investigate after a person suffered a fatal gunshot injury outside a commercial address on Selwyn St in Onehunga on Saturday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the service was alerted to the incident just before 10pm.

“We sent one ambulance, one rapid response and one manager.”

A man who lives close by said there was a “large police presence” on the street and a police officer told him someone had been shot.

The neighbour said he saw four gazebos and the forensic teams were conducting investigations while the street was cordoned off.