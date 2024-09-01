Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Man arrested and charged with murder after fatal shooting in Onehunga, Auckland

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Homicide investigation launched in Onehunga. Video / Hayden Woodward, Alex Burton

Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Onehunga last night.

A 32-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow charged with murder after a man died at a Selwyn St address yesterday, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Darvill said.

Police say the victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death, and we hope the swift arrest helps reassure members of the community,” Darvill said.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward if you have not already done so. You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 240831/0448.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Armed police are guarding cordons around the location where the man was shot overnight, which sparked a homicide investigation.

A major police presence remained on Selwyn St this morning while police continued to appeal for information on the violent crime.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

At least three officers with large rifles could be seen among four police cars. Police blocked off a large area of the commercial road.

Darvill said police were called to the scene about 9.45pm.

“Emergency services attended and first aid was administered. However, he died at the scene.

“Inquiries are now under way to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.”

Police were at the scene after the incident last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward.
Police were at the scene after the incident last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward.
Hato Hone St John said they were called to the incident after 10pm last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward.
Hato Hone St John said they were called to the incident after 10pm last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Darvill said a scene guard was in place overnight and a scene examination took place this morning.

Three gazebos labelled “specialist search group” were set up outside the Midas mechanics.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the service was alerted to the incident just before 10pm.

“We sent one ambulance, one rapid response and one manager.”

A man who lives close by said there was still a “large police presence” on the street and a police officer told him someone had been shot.

He said he saw four gazebos and the forensic teams were conducting investigations while the street was cordoned off.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand