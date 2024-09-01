“Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Armed police are guarding cordons around the location where the man was shot overnight, which sparked a homicide investigation.

A major police presence remained on Selwyn St this morning while police continued to appeal for information on the violent crime.

At least three officers with large rifles could be seen among four police cars. Police blocked off a large area of the commercial road.

Darvill said police were called to the scene about 9.45pm.

“Emergency services attended and first aid was administered. However, he died at the scene.

“Inquiries are now under way to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.”

Police were at the scene after the incident last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Hato Hone St John said they were called to the incident after 10pm last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Darvill said a scene guard was in place overnight and a scene examination took place this morning.

Three gazebos labelled “specialist search group” were set up outside the Midas mechanics.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the service was alerted to the incident just before 10pm.

“We sent one ambulance, one rapid response and one manager.”

A man who lives close by said there was still a “large police presence” on the street and a police officer told him someone had been shot.

He said he saw four gazebos and the forensic teams were conducting investigations while the street was cordoned off.