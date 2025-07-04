Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Greymouth companies fined $685,000 after workers exposed to toxic gas

RNZ
5 mins to read

Two workers were not informed about the hydrogen sulphide danger at a Greymouth site, leading to severe injuries and PTSD. Photo / WorkSafe via RNZ

Two workers were not informed about the hydrogen sulphide danger at a Greymouth site, leading to severe injuries and PTSD. Photo / WorkSafe via RNZ

By Katie Todd of RNZ

A Greymouth man still suffers flashbacks from being trapped, unable to breathe, almost two years after rescuing a colleague from a pit of poisonous gas, a court has heard.

Paul Smith Earthmoving and Taylorville Resource Park Limited have been ordered to split more than $685,000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand