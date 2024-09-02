The man accused of fatally shooting another man in Onehunga at the weekend has appeared in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

Judge David Sharp granted the man interim name suppression and remanded him in custody until his next appearance on September 18 in the High Court at Auckland.

Yesterday Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Darvill said police arrested the 32-year-old and charged him with murder.

Darvill told the Herald he was arrested on West Coast Rd yesterday afternoon following the incident in Onehunga.

More to come