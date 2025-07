Police are responding to an incident in Hamilon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are responding to an incident in Hamilon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police and ambulance are responding to an unfolding incident in the suburb of Chartwell in Hamilton.

St John ambulance says they are nearby the scene, with one ambulance, on rapid response unit, and a operations manager on standby.

A police eagle has been circling above Chartwell, according to a flight tracking website.

A local resident, who didn’t want to be named, said she saw about 6 to 10 armed police, and 4 to 5 police cars, around the corner of Comries Road and Bellmont Road.