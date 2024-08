Police at the scene on Selwyn St, Onehunga. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

A major police operation is underway in an Auckland suburb after a violent incident overnight.

The Herald understands a person was shot outside a commercial property on Selwyn Street in Onehunga last night.

A St John spokesperson said they were alerted to the incident just before 10pm.

“We sent one ambulance, one rapid response and one manager.”