Police have arrested two people after a man died in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

The duo accused of killing a man in Mt Wellington over the weekend have appeared in the Auckland District Court today.

Both the 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman have now been charged with murder.

Judge David Sharp remanded the male defendant in custody until his next appearance in the High Court at Auckland on September 18.

He was granted interim name suppression.

Judge Sharp declined media applications to photograph the defendants.