Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A large fire is sending black smoke across Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

A large industrial fire in Christchurch has sent black smoke billowing across part of the city this afternoon.

The smoke is coming from a building in the eastern suburb of Bromley, sending black plumes of smoke through the area.

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a Christchurch building this afternoon. Photo / George Heard

Fire and Emergency NZ say they are “responding to a large building fire in Maces Road”.

A fire spokesperson told the Herald they have 10 trucks at the scene “working to bring the fire under control”.