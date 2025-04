Te Radar spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay about the 2025 Young Farmer of the Year. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Te Radar spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay about the 2025 Young Farmer of the Year. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with the voice behind the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest, Te Radar, to learn more about the finalists ahead of the grand final in July.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

We ask Monday’s resident weather expert if the North Island drought is over.

He says we can expect more changeable weather – but we haven’t yet shaken the stubborn highs that got us into this dry spot in the first place.