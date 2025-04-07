The second is almost identical but has “Woop Woop! DEFUND DA POLICE” written on it. It’s likely this billboard is a nod to Paul’s use of Sound of da Police by rapper KRS-One during a DJ set at CubaDupa late last month.

Both billboards state they were authorised by Louise Parsons of the Sensible Sentencing Trust, an organisation that advocated for harsher crime policy, such as Three Strikes.

In a statement, Parsons confirmed similar billboards targeting Swarbrick were running in central Auckland, where Swarbrick is also the local MP.

Parsons believed both central cities faced “significant challenges in relation to public safety” and argued Green Party policy wouldn’t address concerns.

“The objective of this campaign is to highlight what and who the Green Party stand for. Because it certainly is not victims.”

Swarbrick, in a statement, said her party advocated for “real, evidence-based debate on policy”.

“Are we willing to have a rational, calm discussion about how to genuinely make our communities safer, or will we stay stuck in the knee-jerk shock politics?

“It’s clear right-wing organisations and political parties are keen to shut down any civil discussion about where things have gone wrong and how we could improve - so much for being free speech advocates.”

The Act Party has noticed the billboards, pointing to them in a video posted to its social media accounts.





Stephen Franks, a lawyer who acted as a spokesman for the trust when it was calling for the Government to strengthen its reformed Three Strikes proposal, said he didn’t know about the billboards but found them entertaining.

Speaking from a legal perspective, Franks said it was important to determine if the billboards were a genuine attempt to win votes or an attack.

