She also said it was “completely possible” to “set up institutions that can overtake lots of functions of the police”.

Green's Wellington Central MP Tamatha Paul played a DJ set at CubaDupa, including multiple anti-police songs.

“Wellington people do not want to see police officers everywhere, and, for a lot of people, it makes them feel less safe. It’s that constant visual presence that tells you that you might not be safe there, if there’s heaps of cops,” she said.

“All they do is walk around all day, waiting for homeless people to leave their spot, packing their stuff up and throwing it in the bin.”

Her comments have been blasted by fellow politicians, including a potential future coalition partner.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said the comments were “ill-informed, were unwise, and in fact were stupid. I don’t think responsible Members of Parliament should be undermining the police in that way.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said it was “quite outrageous and insane to be honest”. He said police were doing an “incredible job” and Paul was “in la la land”.

Act’s David Seymour and NZ First’s Winston Peters also spoke out, and National’s Police Minister Mark Mitchell pointed out Wellington Central had experienced a 5.5% drop in violent crime since the beat teams were deployed.

Tamatha Paul shared clips of her DJ set on Instagram.

After the week of critical coverage Paul took to the stage on Cuba St on Saturday evening. She shared clips of her DJ set on Instagram.

Songs she played included Sound of da Police by rapper KRS-One and Killing in the Name by rock band Rage Against the Machine.

The songs focus on issues of police brutality and corruption in America.

Lyrics include “the officer has the right to arrest and if you fight back they put a hole in your chest”, with Sound of da Police comparing modern officers to “overseers” on a plantation during the time of slavery.

Killing in the Name includes a repeated line “some of those that work forces are the same that burn crosses”, linking the police to the Ku Klux Klan. The song ends with the well-known chant: “f*** you I won’t do what you tell me”.

Paul also called out her love to the crowd, and yelled “I will never ever, ever, ever shut the f*** up.”

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick dismissed queries about Paul’s set.

“Right now, there are New Zealanders living cold, hungry, and homeless,” she said.

“We have real issues in this country, and I don’t think policing people’s music taste should be one of them.”