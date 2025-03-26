Finance Minister Nicola Willis will likely return to contest Wellington Central, now that Ohāriu has disappeared, then it could make sense for the CTU economist, Craig Renney, to go up against Willis for Labour in Wellington Central, leaving Rongotai for frontbench list MP Ayesha Verrall. Mana MP Barbara Edmonds is certain to contest Keneperu for Labour and current Ohāriu MP Greg O’Connor may be pointed in the direction of Kapiti, if he doesn’t retire.

Whatever the final outcome, you can be sure that Tamatha Paul’s views on the police will be used to clobber both the Greens and Labour, its potential coalition partner.

Historic nuggets dug up by ambassador’s husband

When most countries have been crawling up to the United States in a bid to avoid tariffs – yet to be finalised on April 2 – it seemed an audacious move by Winston Peters in Washington DC last week to again raise the prospect of a free trade agreement with them. But, as always, it is not so much what you say as how you say it.

Peters did not do this by tub-thumping but by telling US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that New Zealand was a very, very patient country, having first raised the prospect of a trade agreement in 1870, then again in 1934 and 1937 – not to mention the untold efforts this century.

New Zealand's ambassador to the United States Rosemary Banks with her late husband, historian Brian Lockstone. Photo / Supplied

Ever since hearing Peters repeat those stats to reporters, I’ve been curious about where he got them. It turns out they came from the prodigious research skills of Brian Lockstone, the late husband of New Zealand’s ambassador to Washington, Rosemary Banks. Sadly, Lockstone died in a hospital in DC in December 2021, aged 77, after suffering from pneumonia. A former parliamentary journalist and later press secretary, Lockstone honed his research skills as an aviation historian.

His skills were put to good use when he uncovered three pre-war approaches by New Zealand to the US about a trade deal: a letter in 1870 from Premier William Fox to the US Consul in Dunedin, Mr H Driver, an approach by Gordon Coates in 1934 and by Sir Walter Nash in 1937 in their roles as Finance Minister.

Rosemary Banks returned to New Zealand in 2022, but when her successor, Bede Corry, was appointed Secretary of Foreign Affairs last year, Peters reappointed her to the Washington post, where she is said to be doing a fine job.

For the record

Winston Peters gave an unusually frank interview this week on his secret to survival as he approaches 80 next month. He talked about the diet he has been on since 1980 and his frugal upbringing. But just how unusual is it? The Parliamentary Library has done some research and, from its records, it can find only six other MPs who have definitely made it past the age of 80: George Grey, who left Parliament in 1895 aged 83; David McDougall, who left in 1938 aged 80; John Cobbe, who left in 1943 aged 84; Bob Semple, who left in 1954 aged 81; Rex Mason, who left in 1966 aged 81; and Walter Nash, who left in 1968 aged 86.

By the way...

Exclusively from the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Paul Goldsmith, is his latest recommendation on what to watch: the film Tinā, written and directed by Miki Magasiva. Goldsmith loved it. He gives it five stars. “I wept,” he said.

Quote unquote

Chris Hipkins being interviewed by Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking yesterday, for the first time in a long time:

Hipkins: Good morning Mike. I’m glad you found my number again.

Hosking: No, we never lost your number Chris. Just didn’t wanna ring it. You know how it goes.

Hipkins [laughing]: It’s a brutal business, Mike.

Hosking [laughing]: It’s a tough business, Chris.

Micro quiz

The Prime Minister of which Pacific country visited the Beehive this week? (Answer below.)

Brickbat

Tamatha Paul says police beat patrols make the public feel less safe. Photo / Georgina Campbell

No contest. Green MP Tamatha Paul for being remarkably out of touch with her constituents in questioning the value of police walking the beat. It may be time to knock on a few doors in Karori, Tamatha.

Bouquet

Labour's Barbara Edmonds stood up for Treasury when no one else would. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Goes to Labour’s finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds who, alone, defended Treasury after Winston Peters said on Sunday that the Pre-Election Fiscal Update (Prefu) was a “litany of lies”. He wrongly attributed Prefu to Labour politicians – as an opening of the books, it is entirely the work of the Treasury. Edmonds said his comments were unfair. Nicola Willis turned the screw, saying she seldom had cause to disagree with Peters.

Latest political news and views

Cop criticism: Green MP Tamatha Paul is again under fire for comments made about the judicial system – this time for taking aim at beat cops during a university students’ panel discussion.

Peters profile: Winston Peters has a penchant for history and dates – so when he’s asked what his secret to survival is, he puts it down to a decision made on June 5, 1980.

Gun laws: Documents reveal PM Christopher Luxon told Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee to put more emphasis on public safety in her gun law reforms, but no substantive changes were made.

Sentencing reforms: Labour is reserving its judgment on the Government’s sentencing reforms that include capping the discounts judges can apply at sentencing.

Henare hearing: Labour MP Peeni Henare has been found by a powerful Parliament committee to have engaged in “undoubtedly disorderly behaviour” in the House, but his actions “do not amount to a contempt”.

Tamaki post: Police Minister Mark Mitchell has told Brian Tamaki to “grow up” after the Destiny Church leader made an inflammatory post about Christopher Luxon’s visit to India.

RMA reform: Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka said he was not aware the Government’s Resource Management Act replacement legislation would not include a Treaty principles clause.

Electorate boundaries: Major changes are being proposed to electorates in the lower North Island, resulting in the abolition of one seat.

RMA reform: The Government wants to streamline planning rules, reducing the number of land use zones in New Zealand from 1175 to something closer to 13.

Jackson profile: “We want to take people with us” – Willie Jackson talks about his big new job in Labour and his policy mission for the next 18 months.

OPINION – Peters speech: Winston Peters mentioned Labour 30 times in his state of the nation Speech on Sunday more than he mentioned NZ First, writes Thomas Coughlan – more than he mentioned NZ First, writes Thomas Coughlan.

Political protest: NZ First leader Winston Peters’ state of the nation speech had barely begun when it descended into chaos, with one protester demanding New Zealand pull funding from an agency that helps Palestinians.

Quiz answer: James Marape, PM of Papua New Guinea

For more political news and views, listen to On the Tiles, the Herald’s politics podcast.