Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

RMA reform: Government promises overhaul of zoning rules, end to councils’ tight control of development with $14.8b in benefit

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

The new system includes two Acts, focusing on land use and environmental protection, with standardised zoning. Video / Mark Mitchell
  • The Government plans to reduce land use zones from 1175 to about 13 and streamline resource management plans from over 100 to about 16. Economic analysis on the reforms calculates there could be a $14.8 billion benefit
  • Christopher Luxon, Chris Bishop, and Simon Court announced the reforms, aiming to replace the Resource Management Act with two new laws focused on land use and the environment.
  • Critics, including Chris Hipkins and Lan Pham, raised concerns about the absence of Treaty principles and environmental protections in the proposed legislation.

The Government wants to streamline planning rules, reducing the number of land use zones in New Zealand from 1175 to something closer to 13.

It also wants to reduce the number of resource management plans local government is required to produce from more than 100 to about 16.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics