Labour leader Chris Hipkins won't say whether he'll repeal the bill, which passed its third reading today. Photo / Dean Purcell

Labour is reserving its judgment on the Government’s sentencing reforms that include capping the discounts judges can apply at sentencing, stopping repeat discounts for remorse, and encouraging cumulative sentences for offences committed on bail or parole.

The reforms, which passed through the House today, were criticised by senior Labour MPs who spoke on the Sentencing (Reform) Amendment Bill but party leader Chris Hipkins wouldn’t confirm whether a future Labour-led Government would scrap the new laws.

“We don’t want to end up in a race to sentence people longer and see who can dish out the most punitive sentences when they don’t actually reduce crime or even deter crime, but nor am I saying that we’re going to make it easier or reduce sentences,” he said.

“We’ll set out any changes that we’ll make to the Sentencing Act before the next election, but I’m not making commitments on that right at the moment.”

The bill passed its third reading this afternoon with support from the three Government parties. All three Opposition parties voted against it.