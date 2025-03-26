The Indian Government confirmed negotiations with New Zealand would be relaunched next month, agreed during a meeting between Trade Minister Todd McClay and his Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal, in India.
New Zealand Indian Central Association president (NZCIA) Narendra Bhana said they strongly condemned the “divisive and baseless comments” made by Tamaki regarding Luxon’s recent visit to India.
“Such remarks undermine the longstanding friendship between New Zealand and India and unfairly target the Indian community, which has been an integral part of New Zealand’s social, cultural, and economic fabric for generations,” he told the Herald.
“New Zealand is a proud multicultural nation built on inclusivity, respect, and the contributions of diverse communities.
“The Indian diaspora is the third-largest ethnic group in the country, playing a vital role in various sectors, including business, healthcare, education, and technology. Our community values the principles of hard work, integrity, and commitment to the progress of New Zealand.”
Bhana said Luxon’s visit strengthens diplomatic and economic ties between New Zealand and India, creating new opportunities for trade, investment, and cultural exchange.
“Any attempt to misrepresent such engagements as a threat to New Zealand is not only misleading but also fosters unnecessary division in our society,” he said.
“We call upon all Kiwis to reject fear-mongering and embrace the shared values that make New Zealand a strong and united country.”
Tamaki generated controversy after Destiny Church-linked protesters stormed Te Atatū library during a drag artist’s science show in February.