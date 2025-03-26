In a quote tweet, Whangaparāoa MP Mitchell told Tamaki to “Grow up”.

National MP Mark Mitchell says Brian Tamaki's latest tweet was "Not very Christian-like behaviour". Photo / Dean Purcell

“Targeting minority or ethnic groups in our country seems to be becoming a sport for you,” he said.

“Not very Christian-like behaviour and definitely not Kiwi behaviour.”

Luxon was in the sub-continent to push for a free trade agreement between New Zealand and India and prioritise deeper relations between the two countries.

The Indian Government confirmed negotiations with New Zealand would be relaunched next month, agreed during a meeting between Trade Minister Todd McClay and his Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal, in India.

New Zealand Indian Central Association president (NZCIA) Narendra Bhana said they strongly condemned the “divisive and baseless comments” made by Tamaki regarding Luxon’s recent visit to India.

“Such remarks undermine the longstanding friendship between New Zealand and India and unfairly target the Indian community, which has been an integral part of New Zealand’s social, cultural, and economic fabric for generations,” he told the Herald.

“New Zealand is a proud multicultural nation built on inclusivity, respect, and the contributions of diverse communities.

“The Indian diaspora is the third-largest ethnic group in the country, playing a vital role in various sectors, including business, healthcare, education, and technology. Our community values the principles of hard work, integrity, and commitment to the progress of New Zealand.”

Bhana said Luxon’s visit strengthens diplomatic and economic ties between New Zealand and India, creating new opportunities for trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

“Any attempt to misrepresent such engagements as a threat to New Zealand is not only misleading but also fosters unnecessary division in our society,” he said.

“We call upon all Kiwis to reject fear-mongering and embrace the shared values that make New Zealand a strong and united country.”

Tamaki generated controversy after Destiny Church-linked protesters stormed Te Atatū library during a drag artist’s science show in February.

Seven people have subsequently appeared in Waitākere District Court under various charges of assault, injuries with intent and indecent assault.

The library had been hosting a Pride Festival Drag Queen storytime event.

After the confrontation, Tamaki claimed during a sermon he had given members of his congregation the green light for the protest.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition, which started as an anti-lockdown group and has close ties to the church, has also claimed responsibility.

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.