Violence erupted at a library drag event when Destiny Church groups stormed Te Atatū Community Centre.
The protest forced the cancellation of a second show at New Lynn Community Centre.
Chlöe Swarbrick and Auckland Council condemned the actions.
Violence erupted at a library drag event when members of Brian Tamaki’s Destiny Church groups stormed a community centre to protest a children’s show.
It has drawn the ire of Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick and Auckland Council, who both condemned the acts as “sad” and “disappointing”, and forced the cancellation of a second show at another community centre.
The melee, involving the church’s Man Up and Legacy groups and youngsters,happened at Te Atatū Community Centre and saw them punching, pushing and shoving their way inside.
Event organiser Auckland Pride billed the event as a “musical, magical adventure exploring the science of the skies” and was open to all ages.
“Our West Auckland team are outside the council library in Te Atatū today protesting yet another drag king who is attempting to seduce more kids into their queer lifestyle through their storytime events.”
Tamaki later told the Herald that Man Up was forced to step up and take peaceful action with the Government refusing to “address the excessive spending on borderline pornography and perversion targeting our innocent Kiwi kids”.
“Today, passionate parents and youth gathered to protest ... an R18+ adult entertainer who is being paid by ratepayers to perform for children.
“This is not okay. This is child abuse,” he claimed.
He believed the drag artist was not the kind of role model who should be promoted to young children, claiming images of the performer children could search online were almost pornographic.
Footage on social media showed Man Up and Legacy members at the back of the crowd pushing, shoving and pulling other people.
One woman can be seen punching another in the head several times, as others in the crowd appear to fall to the ground amid screaming and yelling. Others pulled at clothing while some tried to hold violent protesters back.
Police said they responded to a report of disorder at an event at a public building about 12.30pm. A spokesman said officers dispersed “the group responsible for the disorder”.
The second show was due to take place at the New Lynn Community Centre hours later but was cancelled by Auckland Council due to protesters’ plans to target it.
The council’s community director Rachel Kelleher told the Herald: “The council is extremely disappointed in the non-peaceful actions of protesters [at the] rainbow-friendly educational event.