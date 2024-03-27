A rainbow crossing on Karangahape Rd in Auckland has been painted over with white paint overnight. Photo / John Nottage / Reddit

A rainbow crossing on Karangahape Rd in Auckland has been painted over with white paint overnight. Photo / John Nottage / Reddit

A rainbow crossing on Karangahape Rd in Auckland has been painted over with white paint overnight.

Nobody has taken responsibility for the vandalism, but it follows a similar action by Destiny Church members in Gisborne who were protesting a drag queen reading event at the local library.

Auckland’s rainbow crossing was completed outside St Kevin’s Arcade in 2021, during the city’s Pride Festival. It celebrates diversity and inclusion for LGBTQI+ people.

The rainbow crossing in happier days, completed during the 2021 Auckland Pride Festival. Photo / John Nottage

A photo posted to social media site Reddit around 4am today showed the crossing completely covered in white paint.

However with rainy conditions in the city the paint has since been smeared along the road by traffic, with most of the rainbow now visible again.

Image posted to Reddit showing the white paint over Auckland's rainbow crossing on K'Rd. Photo / Reddit

The Herald has approached police and Auckland Transport for comment.

Auckland Central MP and Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said on X/Twitter she was in touch with the relevant authorities to have the rainbow crossing fixed “immediately”.

“It’s sad and bizarre some people are spending their energy suppressing simple symbols of the visibility and pride of our - my - rainbow community. You can’t paint over our existence. Love always wins.”

I am in touch with relevant authorities to have our Karangahape Rd rainbow crossing fixed immediately. — Chlöe Swarbrick (@_chloeswarbrick) March 27, 2024

Swarbrick told the Herald she was in touch with Auckland Transport and the Karangahape Business Association to “get this fixed immediately”.

The vandalism comes after members of Destiny Church painted over the rainbow crossing on Gisborne’s main street on Monday. The group were protesting a Rainbow Storytime event at the local library, where drag queens read stories to children.

By Wednesday the Gisborne crossing had been repainted, with police expected to bill Destiny Church members for the work.

That led a number of protesters to return to the site, with Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki expressing his displeasure at the rainbow’s restoration.

Five protesters were arrested yesterday after attempts were made to paint slogans onto the repainted crossing.







