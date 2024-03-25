Gang member killed in Gisborne brawl named, cops prepare to pull back from distress calls and the Prime Minister addresses findings of Cyclone Gabrielle review in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

The Gisborne District Council is seeking reparations from the anti-drag activists who painted over the rainbow crossing on the city’s main street.

The controversial Destiny Church has claimed responsibility for the act and plans to protest outside a drag queen event at the H.B. Williams Memorial Library in the coming hours.

The group blocked Gladstone Rd while they painted and held signs urging people to “protect our youth” and put a stop to the event.

The group plan on protesting outside of the library at midday while the event is taking place.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz strongly condemned the protest, saying it “fuels hate” in the region and the group created a major safety issue.

Stoltz is working with police to find the protesters to seek reparations for the cost of repainting the crossing, which will be done as soon as possible.

The mayor says she “absolutely objected” to those interfering with the road markings and the “solid message” the rainbow crossing represented.

She acknowledged that although residents have differing views, she stood in solidarity with the LBGT community and supported the message the crossing and the library event sent.

Police will be present at the library where the posters intend to protest while the “Living Library” event takes place today.

The rainbow crossing has been completely painted over. Photo / RNZ, Angus Dreaver

Protesters have been warned they can not prevent anyone from entering the library.

Stoltz has “every intention” of moving forward with the library event and has completed a full risk assessment.

“The event in question was designed to offer perspectives on gender diversity and inclusion, topics that are increasingly being recognised as important areas of public discourse,” she said.

The Gisborne Destiny Church branch said if Stoltz did not cancel the reading by 5pm yesterday, the rainbow crossing would be painted over.

The group kept their word, livestreaming the vandalism on Facebook. Leighton Packer, who ran for the East Coast electorate last year, spoke to the camera while people took rollers of white paint to the rainbow.

The group used white paint to cover the rainbow crossing on Gisborne's main street.

“We are making a statement,” Packer said.

“Sometimes we have to do these things for people to listen.”

Approximately 10 people took part in the painting, keeping the area cordoned off with cones while they completed their protest. The group embraced each other once done and warned pedestrians to “keep off the wet paint”.

The rainbow crossing on Gladstone Rd in Gisborne before it was painted over.

Destiny Church Leader Brian Tamaki said the vandalism was done in protest of the lack of communication from the council regarding their fears about the library event.

They aimed to “protect the innocence of children” and to force the mayor to cancel the event by destroying a symbol that represented the group holding it.

“Well, I think it’s quite obvious that we’ve been very clear and why we’re doing this, we don’t agree that the drag queens that are allowed access to public libraries to be able to teach,” Tamaki said.

Brian Tamaki supported the protest and said his group doesn’t agree that drag queens are "allowed access to public libraries to be able to teach". Photo / Sylvie Whinray

He questioned the legality of a “minority group” painting their logo in public places and claimed the crossing was an issue of “public safety”.

Police have been approached for comment.

