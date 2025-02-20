“There was a huge amount of people out there and if they had actually come in, you know, it was a small room, it would have been very difficult to keep ourselves safe,” she said.

Destiny Church groups Man Up and Legacy Sisterhood protest against a children's library drag event at Te Atatū Community Centre.

“I would have been terrified for what might have happened and how my children could have been involved or witnessed hostility.

“I was focused on my daughter and trying to make sure that she wasn’t getting too upset because she could hear all the shouting outside and the banging on the walls and stuff. So I was just trying to keep her calm and I just told her there were some naughty kids outside.”

The melee, involving the church’s Man Up and Legacy groups and youngsters, happened at Te Atatū Community Centre on Saturday with protesters punching, pushing and shoving their way inside.

A 16-year-old girl attending a sports event at the community centre suffered a concussion after being allegedly assaulted during the protest. Police said on Sunday they were investigating allegations of assault after 50 people entered the building and refused to leave.

Auckland councillor Richard Hills today shared the terror felt by an 11-year-old inside the library on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting this morning of the council’s Policy and Planning Committee, he read aloud a quote from the youngster, named Sammy, who described being scared and worrying the protesters would hurt someone, RNZ reported.

“I started to get really scared when the chanting got louder and we heard it inside, especially when they were banging on the door,” Hills read.

“I thought they’d come in and hurt people.”

Hills said council needed to draw a line on not tolerating personal attacks, threats of violence, aggression towards council staff, or behaviour that displaced or threatened the safety of those using council facilities or attending events.

“What I’ve heard from staff members, it was extremely terrifying and pretty horrible,” RNZ reported.

“Members of the rainbow community also are fairly used to abuse, but that type of behaviour was well above anything most have experienced ever before,” Hills said.

The protest by Destiny Church groups at Te Atatū Community Centre turned violent on Saturday.

The mother said she was excited to take her children, 2 and 5, as she had a background in science and thought it would be a fun and entertaining event. She also believed it would be good to give her children experiences with diverse people.

When she arrived, she was saddened to see the protesters with placards outside the building.

“My heart just felt a bit sad that they would be trying to go off about their discrimination. I felt quite bad for anybody around the rainbow community who could see the message that the Man Up movement was saying, that they don’t tolerate them.

“I’m upset that they are making trans people feel unwelcome, which I think is just really off.”

Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki (inset) says he instructed a group leader to storm the library.

During the show, she was sitting at the front of the audience and was not immediately aware of what was going on outside the room.

“I was naively under the impression that they were just trying to disrupt things and be rude and disrespectful. I wasn’t aware they were trying to actually get in,” she said.

She said event organisers and staff at the community centre walked the families back to their cars when it was over.

She said her children were fine now. “I guess I’m just very disillusioned.”

Another witness said she was happy that her daughters were young enough not to understand what had happened.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald the event organisers moved it upstairs to avoid the protesters.

“It was a story about the weather. There was lots of colour and dancing which any child would love,” she said.

Before she knew it, there was banging on the wall and lots of people doing a haka.

“I thought, ‘Should I be grabbing her, what should I be doing?’ It’s hard to know in the moment what would eventuate.”

The woman said she became upset after seeing videos of how the protesters got up the stairs.

“It dawned on me how terrible it could have become,” she said.

“I don’t know what would have happened if they got into the room. Half the kids couldn’t defend themselves.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

