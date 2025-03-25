Police Minister Mark Mitchell called her comments “nonsense”, citing a 5.5% decrease in violent crime in Wellington Central.
Paul suggested alternative institutions could take over some police functions, sparking debate on policing roles.
A Green MP is again under fire for comments made about the judicial system – this time for taking aim at beat cops during a university students’ panel discussion on “radical alternative to policing”.
Wellington Central MP Tamatha Paul told the event – hosted by the University of Canterbury’s Greens and Peace Action Ōtautahi – that she has heard “nothing but complaints” about police beat patrols across the country.
She also said it was “completely possible” to “set up institutions that can overtake lots of functions of the police”.
“Wellington people do not want to see police officers everywhere, and, for a lot of people, it makes them feel less safe. It’s that constant visual presence that tells you that you might not be safe there, if there’s heaps of cops,” she said.
“That, to me, is the clearest evidence that we need to see that the police do not have the skills or the life experience to deal with someone who is high on drugs, experiencing drug psychosis, [or] in extreme mental distress.”
Police previously told the Herald there are several investigations under way into the circumstances relating to Matue’s death.
A report released last year found a majority of people Tasered over a six-month period were in mental distress or unwell.
Paul suggested teams working with the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi could take over road policing, and that mental health teams should respond to certain callouts.
