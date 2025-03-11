Matue’s family is now fundraising to bring his body back to Australia.
In a recently created GoFundMe page, organiser Whitney Matue said the family was devastated and deeply saddened by the “tragic and unexpected loss of our beloved son, father, a new grandfather to one, who he was excited to meet for the first time”.
Whitney wrote Matue was born in New Zealand but raised in Australia.
“Because of the section 501 act, Sam was deported back to New Zealand in 2017. Leaving behind everything and everyone he knew,” she said.
“He was immensely family-oriented and worked hard. Sam was the type of person who found it hard to ask for any help, because he stems from a family who doesn’t come from a lot, but are rich in love and respect.”
The GoFundMe page said it would help with the financial burdens that come with the emotional pain and stress of death.
Under the hashtag #Justicefor Sam, Letele said: “We, the family and friends of Sam Matue, are devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved son, brother and friend due to police actions. Sam was a vibrant and kind soul whose life ended.”
“We believe that the presence of body cameras can help prevent misconduct, provide clear evidence during encounters, and foster trust between police and the communities they serve,” said Letele, also known as The Brown Butterbean, who runs a South Auckland foodbank.
The petition also demands an independent investigation, saying only through a thorough and transparent process can trust and accountability in the law enforcement system be rebuilt.
Police told the Herald there were several investigations under way and they would let “due process” be carried out.
