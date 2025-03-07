Matue was tasered and pepper-sprayed before becoming unresponsive; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family say they are praying for “justice, peace and comfort”.
A relative of the man who died after a confrontation with police where he was tasered and pepper sprayed is hoping for “justice, peace and comfort” for their loved one.
Faasala Samu (Sam) Matue, aged 45, died on Sunday at rural Auckland’s Ōrere Point after he and another person were attempting to flee police before Matue allegedly bit an officer’s hand and threatened them with a metal pole.
Police have confirmed his identity and extended their condolences to the family.
Messages and support have also flowed on social media for Matue’s family.
Confronting footage of the moments before Matue’s death emerged after the incident last week showing him being tasered.
A detailed statement about Sunday’s arrest was provided on Monday which clarified Matue was wielding a pole and not threatening officers with a samurai sword as they initially claimed.
Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers said at about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, a vehicle of interest linked to an aggravated robbery at a Takapuna bar on Saturday night was spotted on Great South Road in Papakura.
Police said the vehicle failed to stop and was tracked by helicopter as it drove to Ōrere Point, coming to a stop on the beach about 3.20pm. The driver was taken into custody without incident.
“The passenger of the car challenged police officers, threatening officers with a samurai sword and biting the hand of one officer,” police said yesterday.
Rogers said the weapon held by the passenger has since been identified as a metal pole.
“Officers have then deployed Taser and pepper spray, however, the man has continued to resist arrest and an officer has suffered a serious hand injury after being bitten by the man,” Rogers said.
“A police dog was then deployed, and the man was eventually taken into custody but has quickly become unresponsive.
“Medical assistance was rendered immediately and a medical helicopter was dispatched, however, he was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”