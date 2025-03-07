“A post-mortem was completed on Wednesday, however Mr Matue’s cause of death has not been determined as yet,” said Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Shanan Gray.

“Police will await further findings from a pathologist.”

A woman identifying herself as Matue’s niece paid tribute to him on social media.

“Rest in love Uncle Sam,” she wrote.

“May God bring justice, peace and comfort and everything to light.”

Messages and support have also flowed on social media for Matue’s family.

Confronting footage of the moments before Matue’s death emerged after the incident last week showing him being tasered.

Matue died after threatening police with and biting an officer’s hand at Ōrere Point, Auckland, before being Tasered, pepper-sprayed and losing consciousness. Photo / Supplied

A detailed statement about Sunday’s arrest was provided on Monday which clarified Matue was wielding a pole and not threatening officers with a samurai sword as they initially claimed.

Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers said at about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, a vehicle of interest linked to an aggravated robbery at a Takapuna bar on Saturday night was spotted on Great South Road in Papakura.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop and was tracked by helicopter as it drove to Ōrere Point, coming to a stop on the beach about 3.20pm. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

“The passenger of the car challenged police officers, threatening officers with a samurai sword and biting the hand of one officer,” police said yesterday.

Rogers said the weapon held by the passenger has since been identified as a metal pole.

“Officers have then deployed Taser and pepper spray, however, the man has continued to resist arrest and an officer has suffered a serious hand injury after being bitten by the man,” Rogers said.

“A police dog was then deployed, and the man was eventually taken into custody but has quickly become unresponsive.

“Medical assistance was rendered immediately and a medical helicopter was dispatched, however, he was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

On Friday Gray said police were still investigating the wider events that unfolded on Sunday afternoon.

“Police are continuing to ask any witnesses with information or footage to come forward.

“Please make contact with Police online or by calling 105.”

