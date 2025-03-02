Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Man threatened police with samurai sword and bit officer after Auckland pursuit before being Tasered and passing out

NZ Herald
A man threatened police with a samurai sword and bit an officer’s hand following a fleeing driver incident in Auckland before being Tasered and losing consciousness.

Police are at Ōrere Point this afternoon following the incident.

A police officer initially saw the car – which was being sought as part of an ongoing investigation - in Great South Rd, Papakura at 2.15pm.

Police said the driver failed to stop and was monitored by the Eagle helicopter as it drove to Ōrere Point, where it came to a stop on the beach about 3.20pm.

The driver of the car was then taken into custody without incident.

“The passenger of the car challenged police officers, threatening officers with a samurai sword and biting the hand of one officer.

“That officer has been transported to a medical centre for treatment.

“Officers deployed Taser, OC spray and a police dog unit, which enabled them to take the man into custody without further injury to officers.

“While in officers’ custody at the beach the man became unresponsive and is currently receiving medical assistance.”

Cordons are in place and the public is asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

More to come



