A man threatened police with a samurai sword and bit an officer’s hand following a fleeing driver incident in Auckland before being Tasered and losing consciousness.

Police are at Ōrere Point this afternoon following the incident.

A police officer initially saw the car – which was being sought as part of an ongoing investigation - in Great South Rd, Papakura at 2.15pm.

Police said the driver failed to stop and was monitored by the Eagle helicopter as it drove to Ōrere Point, where it came to a stop on the beach about 3.20pm.

The driver of the car was then taken into custody without incident.