Police said the vehicle failed to stop and was tracked by helicopter as it drove to Ōrere Point, coming to a stop on the beach about 3.20pm. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

“The passenger of the car challenged police officers, threatening officers with a samurai sword and biting the hand of one officer,” police said yesterday.

Rogers today said the weapon held by the passenger has since been identified as a metal pole.

“Officers have then deployed Taser and pepper spray, however the man has continued to resist arrest and an officer has suffered a serious hand injury after being bitten by the man,” Rogers said.

“A police dog was then deployed, and the man was eventually taken into custody but has quickly become unresponsive.

“Medical assistance was rendered immediately and a medical helicopter was dispatched, however he was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Video of the incident shared with the Herald shows the passenger wandering back and forth while swinging the pole as three police officers stand in front of him.

As the officers advance, he brings the pole back to his shoulder.

But then the man freezes and falls to the ground, his body remaining straight, as police appear to use a Taser on him.

He tries to brandish his pole again from the ground while another policeman arrests another person standing metres behind him.

A dog handler then engages in a direct scuffle with the passenger as he lies on the ground. His police colleagues come to help, with multiple officers intervening to restrain the man. The video appears to show officers kicking and punching at the man.

The incident ends with five officers on top of him while the man appears to stop moving.

Rogers described it as an “incredibly fast-moving and volatile incident” that unfolded over a short period of time.

“We would like to acknowledge the impact that yesterday’s events will have had on the community and our thoughts are with everyone involved.

“We are providing support to staff involved in this incident and there are now several investigations under way, including a critical incident investigation and a policy, practice, and procedure investigation.

“As is standard procedure, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified, along with WorkSafe.”

She said the officer who suffered a serious hand injury after being bitten by the passenger underwent medical treatment at Middlemore Hospital and has since been discharged.

Further details regarding the deceased could not be released until next of kin notifications were carried out.

“A post-mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days, to establish the cause of death, and police will make inquiries on behalf of the Coroner,” Rogers said.

She said police were aware members of the public have filmed the incident and asked anyone with footage to contact them to assist with the investigation.

Police can be contacted via the 105 phone service, using the reference number 250302/2478 or citing Operation Fielder.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

