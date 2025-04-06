Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Wellington District Court evacuated as police respond to ‘incident’

NZ Herald
Quick Read

The Wellington District Court has been evacuated this morning. Photo / Chris Knox

The Wellington District Court has been evacuated this morning. Photo / Chris Knox

The Wellington District Court has been evacuated this morning as police respond to an “incident”.

A police spokesman could not yet confirm what type of incident was occurring, but said the building was evacuated at 10.46am.

A man walking past the scene said evacuated staff could be seen gathered outside the Supreme Court nearby, with a noticeable police presence in the area.

He said the first thing that alerted him to the situation was a police vehicle driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Evacuated staff can be seen gathered outside the Supreme Court nearby. Photo / Chris Knox
Evacuated staff can be seen gathered outside the Supreme Court nearby. Photo / Chris Knox

The man said a warden at the scene told him the incident was a “bomb threat”.

He said streets surrounding the court have been closed, and there appeared to be about 60-80 people “milling around”.

The Supreme Court has not been affected.

More to come.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand