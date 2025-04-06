Wellington District Court evacuated as police respond to ‘incident’

The Wellington District Court has been evacuated this morning. Photo / Chris Knox

The Wellington District Court has been evacuated this morning as police respond to an “incident”.

A police spokesman could not yet confirm what type of incident was occurring, but said the building was evacuated at 10.46am.

A man walking past the scene said evacuated staff could be seen gathered outside the Supreme Court nearby, with a noticeable police presence in the area.

He said the first thing that alerted him to the situation was a police vehicle driving the wrong way down a one-way street.