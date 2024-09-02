The funeral notice said the Vi family wanted to express their “sincere gratitude” to everyone who had supported them during their time of loss.

However, the Herald also recently revealed Vi’s son was targeted in a drive-by shooting just last month on the North Shore.

Saia Kokohu Vi, was allegedly shot dead inside a vehicle on Marvon Downs Ave.

A Marvon Downs Ave neighbour told the Herald the crack of the bullets sounded like “they were just outside [her] window”.

“I ran outside and saw our next-door neighbour’s courier van had driven into our neighbour’s fence,” she said.

“As soon as I saw that, me and my partner ran over to see if he was still alive and if we could save him, but he was already gone.”

Both the van’s passenger and driver’s side windows had been smashed, apparently by gunfire, other witnesses said.

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting incident on Marvon Downs Avenue in Pakuranga. The white van is a focus of the investigation New Zealand Herald photograph by Jason Oxenham 19 August 2024

The shooting victim was a courier driver, grandfather, dog walker and churchgoer, originally from Tonga, according to family, friends and neighbours.

A member of the Vi family who answered the door at his home said she didn’t know why anyone would want to hurt their grandfather.

“He is a grandfather, and a loving grandfather. He was a very hard worker and just a very loving person overall. He committed his life to the ministry of God.”

The Herald understands he lived with his wife, daughter and two grandchildren.

The neighbour who rushed to Vi’s aid immediately after the shooting said Vi would often wave as he walked his dog, and described him as a “homebody” who loved his grandchildren.

Family members also praised him on social media as a kind and smiling man.