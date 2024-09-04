Sarah said he had been doing a favour for his property manager friend by speaking to the “unruly” tenants.

“What might have seemed simple, ended up backfiring.”

Sarah alleged the tenants refused to move after being evicted and would prevent anyone from moving in. She said the property manager had been told by police it was a civil matter.

Finauga "Lee" Faatoia and wife Sarah.

Sarah said Faatoia was the perfect person to ask, as although he looked frightening, he only ever used his words to resolve conflict.

“But there was no intention for any violence, he was meant to just speak to them... he wanted to I guess in his own little way, bring some justice to try and help out.”

Dunn said she wanted to quash earlier witness reports her brother had been drinking that day.

“He hasn’t drunk since 2016, never done drugs, he was there trying to help a friend.”

Dunn said he was just a “big kid” and even growing up, he would never hit his siblings.

Although he trained in Thai boxing, was a bodybuilder and “looked scary”, he would “never hurt a fly”.

Finauga Faatoia, who was killed in Mt Wellington, went by "Lee" after his idol, Bruce Lee.

Faatoia leaves behind a big blended family of two children from a previous marriage and two children of Sarah’s, who she said he loved equally.

Sarah said she and Faatoia’s was a “whirlwind romance” and she will “miss her husband every day”.

Dunn said her brother was a strong, spontaneous, loving, funny and talented man.

“He would do anything for his family.”

Finauga Faatoia with his sisters Legalo Chantelle Dunn and Tasha Tiatia.

She said he was the eldest grandchild and cornerstone of their family, always organising events, creating artwork for different parties and the go-to person when you needed help.

She said everyone knew him as “Lee” after his childhood idol Bruce Lee.

He was also committed to his Latter-Day Saints Church and aspired to become a minister in the faith.

Dunn said although he was a graphic designer by trade, he had several other passions.

This included health and fitness of which he spoke to the Herald in 2017 about his journey to educate those in the Pasifika community.

Faatoia spoke to the Herald in 2017 about his journey of becoming a bodybuilder while vegan. Photo / Michael Craig

He took an alternative route in his journey to become a bodybuilder and instead of packing in red meat and chicken, he adopted a vegan lifestyle.

Faatoia had also been an actor since 2011 and has starred in many short films training in Sydney and Auckland.

The duo accused of killing Faatoia appeared in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

A 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman both face murder charges.

Judge David Sharp remanded the male defendant in custody until his next appearance in the High Court at Auckland on September 18. He was granted interim name suppression.

RNZ reported the female defendant was also granted interim name suppression, but was released on bail.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



