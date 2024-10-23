And he can kiss goodbye to a second term as a minister. He is already National’s lowest-ranked minister. Next week is a recess week. It is hard to imagine Bayly being the issue of the day when Parliament resumes on November 5.
The controversy has not been well handled by National and Labour has prosecuted it for all it is worth.
That naturally led to more questions in Parliament on Tuesday, a correction Tuesday night about the detail, and more questions and confusion on Wednesday about Bayly’s interactions with the worker.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon appeared to give a slightly different account to Bayly yesterday, and Leader of the House Chris Bishop went to Bayly’s seat at the back of the House in what looked like an attempt to clarify facts partway through Question Time.
It was very untidy – and any further attempts by National to claim they are the party of the workers will be laughed out of court.
After four days of dragging it out, it appears that after taunting the worker and realising he had stuffed up, Bayly suggested he join them for a drink after Bayly’s tour of the warehouse.
The worker declined.
After the tour, and on his way to the wine-tasting, Bayly again came across the worker and again suggested he join them. The worker declined again.
Bayly and his hosts then went to their wine-tasting. There was no drinking before his two encounters with the worker. There may have been two conversations during his first encounter, but there was no separate third encounter.
Losers of the week
Three politicians are real losers this week: Bayly, Darleen Tana and Tory Whanau.
Bayly’s reputation has taken a hammering. He has been very busy in the Commerce and Consumer Affairs portfolios but, until now, hadn’t made much of an impact in Small Business. He is a high achiever, very wealthy, and a daredevil in his private pursuits, including pulling a sled 112km to the South Pole, climbing four peaks in the Antarctic, and pulling a sled 120km to the North Pole. He has not been abrasive or antagonistic in my experience and is considered a bit of an oddball. Incredibly, he was once No 3 in the National caucus under Judith Collins.
Whanau took the news relatively well and suggested the observer could help. She has copped most of the flak that should be shared around the table. And let’s not forget that the long-term plan was upended after three councillors changed their minds over the sale of Wellington airport shares: Tony Randle, Diane Calvert and Nicola Young.
A former chief prosecutor, Starmer has stunned political observers by how quickly he has got offside with voters since being elected in July. In Opposition, he was Mr Squeaky Clean and Mr Dependable as he railed against the sleaze in the Tory benches and readied Labour for Government.
But as NZ pollster David Farrar notes, he makes Luxon’s average net approval rating of +3 % look good. Starmer’s net approval rating when he came into office in July was +18 per cent and, after three months, is at -31 per cent.
Starmer and senior colleagues have been mired in controversy over accepting donations and gifts, including clothes and accommodation, from wealthy donors.
Greg Sheridan, The Australian’s foreign editor, put it best, comparing Starmer before and after: “It’s like discovering Bambi had a vodka problem or Mother Teresa took holidays in a luxury spa on the French Riviera. It shakes your faith in human nature”.
Unfortunate collision
Whanganui MP Carl Bates has been hobbling around Parliament during a five-week stint on crutches. The cause? He was at a community event in Castlecliff two weeks ago.
“I took along my 6-year-old Angus and agreed to take him on the slip-and-slide and, at the bottom, another child came down, whacked into me and dislocated my knee-cap.” Ouch!
MPs’ travelogue
Defence Minister Judith Collins is back from her visit to Brussels for a Nato meeting and Singapore for cyber meetings and is now heading to Sydney to give a speech as Attorney-General at Western Sydney University.
Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones is in Singapore meeting potential investors, Health Minister Shane Reti is in the Philippines for WHO meetings and Singapore for health meetings,
Trade Minister Todd McClay is in Brazil for a G20 trade and investment meeting, and MPs Stuart Smith, Rachel Brooking, Tangi Utikere and Kahurangi Carter have returned from Geneva where they attended an Inter-Parliamentary Union assembly.
Quote unquote
“...We recognise these targeted attacks as merely doubling down on this Government’s racist agenda to exterminate our people. I demand that the Police Commissioner immediately convene a meeting with Te Whakatōhea and explain why the police have chosen to activate their state-sponsored terrorism in Ōpōtiki today” – Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi on police gang raids on Tuesday.
Micro quiz
Where is this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm), in which African country was it held in 2022, and when did New Zealand last host it? (Answers below.)
Brickbat
Goes to Winston Peters for trying to shut down probing questions by Labour’s Arena Williams about when Andrew Bayly had been drinking on a ministerial visit to a winery that was subject to a worker’s complaint. Peters claimed it was a “prurient interest” and Bayly’s own private business. “She should be stopped,” Peters told the Speaker.
Bouquet
Goes to Speaker Gerry Brownlee for rejecting Winston Peters’ attempts to shut down Arena Williams’ questions (see above).
Brownlee: “A minister is a minister at all times... is there another question from Arena Williams?”