PM Christopher Luxon puts MP Andrew Bayly on notice in latest case of MPs behaving boorishly - Claire Trevett

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins speaking on complaints made about Small Business Minister Andrew Bayly. Video / Mark Mitchell

THREE KEY FACTS

  • On Friday, PM Christopher Luxon released a complaint from a man who claimed minister Andrew Bayly had humiliated him, alleging he had sworn and repeatedly called him a “loser” on a workplace visit.
  • Bayly has apologised, saying it was intended as a light-hearted exchange and he did not intend to offend the man.
  • Labour leader Chris Hipkins says Luxon should punish Bayly with demotion.

Claire Trevett is the NZ Herald’s political editor, based at Parliament in Wellington. She started at the NZ Herald in 2003 and joined the Press Gallery team in 2007. She is a life member of the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

OPINION

National’s Andrew Bayly has delivered

Save

