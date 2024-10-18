In the complaint, the worker said Bayly told him to “take some wine and f*** off” home. The complainant also said Bayly repeatedly called him a “loser”.

In a statement, Luxon said he was disappointed in Bayly’s conduct.

“He fell well short of the professional standards of behaviour I expect from Ministers. He has apologised, both to the person concerned and to me, and has given me his assurances that it won’t happen again.”

Asked if he was considering taking further disciplinary action, Luxon said that he still had confidence in Bayly – but he had been clear such actions could not happen again.

“I still have confidence in Mr Bayly. These actions gell well short of my expectations and I have been clear to Mr Bayly they cannot occur again.”

Bayly also released his letters responding to the complaints.

One letter, dated October 11, was to the business concerned and thanked them for allowing him to visit.

It said he appreciated them bringing his attention to the concerns raised by the person. “I was deeply saddened to learn I had unintentionally offended Mr [redacted]. What had intended to be a sharing of a light-hearted moment has obviously causes great offence to him.”

He said he would appreciate it if his apologies could be passed on.

Bayly sent an email a week later, on October 18, to the man concerned repeating his apology and asking for a change to speak.

“While I mean my comments in a light-hearted manner, I accept that they made you feel embarrassed and insulted. I got it wrong and I deeply regret this. I am sorry.”

He also addressed the person’s suspicion he had been drinking alcohol at the time. “I want to reassure you that I was not intoxicated when we met. Regardless, my behavour was unbecoming of a government minister.”

The complainant alleged Bayly and his group left the warehouse but the minister twice returned and insisted the pair have a drink, but the offer was refused.

“The entire situation was deeply uncomfortable and I felt as though I had no choice but to lock the warehouse early and leave, as I was overwhelmed with absolute disgust from the minister’s treatment towards myself.”

The complainant described the “significant” emotional impact that left him “deeply offended”.

“I did not dedicate [redacted] of my life to the [redacted] only to be belittled by an ambassador or the very government I served.”

The complaint letter released by Bayly

I am writing to formally lodge a complaint regarding the unacceptable behaviour I experienced at the hands of Andrew Bayly during his ministerial visit on OCT-24. This encounter left me feeling degraded, embarrassed, and deeply disrespected in front of my colleagues. The emotional impact of the incident is significant, and I believe it is important to bring this to your attention so that appropriate action can be taken.

When Andrew Bayly was introduced to me, one of the first things he asked was why I was still at work. His tone was dismissive, and he proceeded to say, “Take a bottle of wine and go home, go on, go home...take some wine and f*** off.”

His behaviour and the way he spoke to me suggested that he had been drinking prior to arriving, which made the situation even more uncomfortable. Certainly not the demeanour one would expect from a representative of the New Zealand Government.

As he stepped closer, invading my personal space until we were shoulder to shoulder, Andrew again questioned why I was still working, noting that no one else was on the warehouse floor. What followed next was both shocking and humiliating. He called me a “loser” repeatedly, saying the reason I was still at work was because I am a “loser.”

He turned to the group of people with him at the time, including my boss, the Minister’s assistant, marketing staff, and employees, and formed an ‘L’ with his fingers on his forehead.

He then continued to call me a “loser,” over and over, clearly trying to amuse the group at my expense. I felt angered and powerless in that moment, made to feel like I was the object of ridicule in front of my peers. It was degrading to be insulted in such a personal way, and I was left feeling embarrassed. Being called a loser, repeatedly, by someone in a position of authority, and being made a laughing stock in front of my colleagues, was an experience that no one should have to endure.

After this, Andrew and the group left the warehouse, but twice Andrew returned, insisting that I come to the [...] and “have a drink” with him. On both occasions, I refused. The entire situation was deeply uncomfortable, and I felt as though I had no choice but to lock the warehouse early and leave, as I was overwhelmed with absolute disgust from the minister’s treatment towards myself.

The emotional impact of this incident has been significant. I have felt embarrassed, ridiculed, and degraded. To be publicly ridiculed and insulted in this way has left me deeply offended. I take pride in my work, and to be treated as though I was somehow lesser, or deserving of ridicule, is unacceptable.

I did not dedicate [...] of my life to the [...] only to be belittled by an ambassador of the very government I served.

I have been part of the [...], I have been part of, and lead, [...] - all of which require a form of etiquette severely lacking in Andrew Bayly. I believe that this behaviour should not be tolerated in any professional setting, and I am requesting that this matter be addressed promptly.

I deserve to work in an environment where I am treated with respect and dignity, and I trust that appropriate action will be taken to ensure this type of behaviour is rectified and does not happen again.I look forward to your response and to seeing how this matter will be resolved. Sincerely.

The Herald has requested further comment from Bayly but he was yet to respond.