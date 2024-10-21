Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Minister Simeon Brown will host a press conference at Parliament after today’s Cabinet meeting.

The press conference will be live-streamed at the top of this article from 4pm.

Brown is Local Government Minister and is expected to be asked about the state and future of Wellington City Council after his recent meeting with Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau.

The meeting followed speculation the Government will place a Crown representative within the council as ministers, including Brown, criticise it amid an impasse on spending cuts.

However, after the roughly 30-minute meeting at Parliament, Whanau said Brown did not raise the prospect of the Government intervening in the council.

She noted Brown was still waiting for advice from officials on potential options.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown and Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Whanau described the meeting as “good” and “productive”, in which she gave Brown a “full rundown” on the status of the council’s Long-Term Plan (LTP) – now in strife following the council’s decision not to sell its stake in Wellington Airport.

Another of Brown’s portfolios is transport. In September, Brown unveiled his $32.9 billion National Land Transport Programme, which included $5.5b for pothole prevention and $7b for state highway improvements.

It also included four new roads of national significance in Auckland. The Government this term has also reintroduced the Roads of National Significance programme, which was started under the previous National Government in 2009.

The Government’s draft policy statement confirmed 17 roads of national significance, and 11 of regional significance were on the slate – four new ones in Auckland.

A Roads of Regional Significance programme was released earlier this year. Similar to Roads of National Significance, this scheme focuses on roads important to the regions.

Late last week, Luxon spoke of a complaint against one of his ministers – Andrew Bayly – after a ministerial business visit this month.

Bayly apologised after a complaint that he allegedly swore at, mocked and ridiculed a man, leaving him feeling “degraded, embarrassed and deeply disrespected”.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.