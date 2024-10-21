Hipkins said he was yet to hear back from the Speaker but denied being conspiratorial.

“We just outlined the facts because we were being asked by media why we hadn’t shared what we knew. The reason we didn’t share [the complaint] was because we couldn’t find it.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says there are questions to still be answered. Photo / Mark Mitchell

As revealed last Friday, political parties were earlier this month emailed a complaint against Bayly, the Government’s Small Business Minister, with allegations he swore at, ridiculed and mocked a worker during a business visit.

That included the allegation Bayly told the worker to “take some wine ... and f*** off” and repetitively called the man a “loser”.

In a statement and in subsequent media interviews, Bayly repeatedly apologised. He said he believed he was acting in a light-hearted manner, but now understood he had offended the worker.

It was alleged Bayly had been drinking prior to the interaction, but the minister has denied being drunk. While Bayly has also said he didn’t believe he had sworn at the worker, as has also been alleged, the minister hasn’t gone into detail about his version of events.

Bayly was at an event in Auckland on Tuesday morning, but is expected back at Parliament in the afternoon. He will likely face questions from reporters prior to entering the House at 2pm.

‘Still massive questions’

Luxon said on Friday that Bayly’s behaviour was disappointing, and he had been given assurances from the minister that it wouldn’t happen again. He didn’t hand down any punishment.

He maintained on Tuesday that he believed Bayly had “genuinely” acknowledged what he had done wrong and he hadn’t disputed much of the complaint in conversations with him.

“He may have argued some of the tone, but it didn’t really matter frankly. He also acknowledged that. He wasn’t defending it with me at all.”

Luxon confirmed his office had contacted the complainant and offered to discuss the matter with National’s chief of staff Cameron Burrows, which was in addition to Bayly’s earlier offer to speak directly with the complainant. Neither offer had been taken up, according to Luxon.

But Hipkins said there was “still massive questions” for Luxon about why Bayly didn’t get a punishment despite the allegations.

“I think this kind of behaviour clearly deserves some form of sanction, whether it is the removal of a portfolio or removal of portfolios altogether. Simply saying to someone, that wasn’t very good, isn’t really a particularly strong signal.”

He said apologies appeared “disingenuous” if the one apologising said they didn’t agree with all the facts being put forward by the complainant.

National ministers and MPs believed Bayly had taken responsibility

Simeon Brown said Bayly had apologised and was “full of remorse”. Simon Watts said he knew Bayly well but would not comment on his behaviour, saying that was for Bayly to do.

Judith Collins said Bayly was a “really good person”.

“He’s just horrified that his attempt at humour has so misfired.”

She said it was for the PM to deal with “but obviously Andrew is mortified at the result.”

Paul Goldsmith said he was surprised by Bayly’s comments but it was a matter for him and the Prime Minister. Mark Mitchell said he felt Bayly had taken the right approach in apologising.

Labour’s MPs weren’t impressed, however.

Rachel Boyack: “I just think it is inappropriate to call a worker a loser and to use the L sign and I think there are more questions to be asked in terms of what process he followed afterwards in terms of informing the Prime Minister and why has he not had stronger action taken against him.”

Helen White said she “hated” when people used the word “loser”.

“I think it is very disrespectful ... we are all actually one people, gosh this Government goes on about that a bit, but to treat people as if they are less, it’s just wrong. It’s absolutely wrong to do that.”

She said workers are “often heroes”.

“I think we just need to remember our supermarket workers in Covid, to remember that you don’t have to be earning a lot of money to be doing good in this country. Our nurses, are they losers?”

Ingrid Leary said Luxon had shown “weak leadership” and not up to the standard he had expected of Labour when it was in government. She had been “gutted” for the worker.

Ayesha Verall called it “totally inappropriate conduct” and he should be demoted. Kieran McAnulty said the public was “not impressed” and it was “pretty rough” to call someone a loser.

Willie Jackson said it was “par for the course for National Party people”.

“It seems like ‘born to rule’ attitude. I am really disappointed with him. No worker deserves to be treated like that.”

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub Press Gallery office.