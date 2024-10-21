Labour leader Chris Hipkins yesterday told media he had written to the Speaker after the complainant’s email to deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni was read and flagged by a staff member, but then disappeared. Parliament’s IT department told the political party it had been withdrawn after being marked as spam.
“I have contacted the Speaker [Gerry Brownlee] because ultimately it draws into question exactly how an email can be received and withdrawn again,” Hipkins said at the time.
Christopher Luxon on Tuesday morning said his office had looked into the issue and claimed Labour was being “conspiratorial”.
“I have no idea what they are talking about, we’ve got no reference for that, no understanding of that,” Luxon said.
That included the allegation Bayly told the worker to “take some wine ... and f*** off” and repetitively called the man a “loser”.
In a statement and in subsequent media interviews, Bayly repeatedly apologised. He said he believed he was acting in a light-hearted manner, but now understood he had offended the worker.
It was alleged Bayly had been drinking prior to the interaction, but the minister has denied being drunk. While Bayly has also said he didn’t believe he had sworn at the worker, as has also been alleged, the minister hasn’t gone into detail about his version of events.
Bayly was at an event in Auckland on Tuesday morning, but is expected back at Parliament in the afternoon. He will likely face questions from reporters prior to entering the House at 2pm.
‘Still massive questions’
Luxon said on Friday that Bayly’s behaviour was disappointing, and he had been given assurances from the minister that it wouldn’t happen again. He didn’t hand down any punishment.
He maintained on Tuesday that he believed Bayly had “genuinely” acknowledged what he had done wrong and he hadn’t disputed much of the complaint in conversations with him.
“He may have argued some of the tone, but it didn’t really matter frankly. He also acknowledged that. He wasn’t defending it with me at all.”
Luxon confirmed his office had contacted the complainant and offered to discuss the matter with National’s chief of staff Cameron Burrows, which was in addition to Bayly’s earlier offer to speak directly with the complainant. Neither offer had been taken up, according to Luxon.
But Hipkins said there was “still massive questions” for Luxon about why Bayly didn’t get a punishment despite the allegations.
“I think this kind of behaviour clearly deserves some form of sanction, whether it is the removal of a portfolio or removal of portfolios altogether. Simply saying to someone, that wasn’t very good, isn’t really a particularly strong signal.”
Paul Goldsmith said he was surprised by Bayly’s comments but it was a matter for him and the Prime Minister. Mark Mitchell said he felt Bayly had taken the right approach in apologising.
Labour’s MPs weren’t impressed, however.
Rachel Boyack: “I just think it is inappropriate to call a worker a loser and to use the L sign and I think there are more questions to be asked in terms of what process he followed afterwards in terms of informing the Prime Minister and why has he not had stronger action taken against him.”
Helen White said she “hated” when people used the word “loser”.
“I think it is very disrespectful ... we are all actually one people, gosh this Government goes on about that a bit, but to treat people as if they are less, it’s just wrong. It’s absolutely wrong to do that.”