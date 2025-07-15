Advertisement
David Seymour to withdraw UN letter after talking to from Christopher Luxon

Thomas Coughlan
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
Christopher Luxon says he has spoken to David Seymour about his United Nations letter. Video / Mark Mitchell

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour will withdraw a letter to the United Nations after a talking to from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

On Sunday, the Herald revealed Seymour, writing in his capacity as the Minister for Regulation, had written a terse response to a letter from the United Nations

