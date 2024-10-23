But Mitchell told the Herald: “Labelling a Police operation as state-sponsored terrorism is pure fallacy.

“Police did an outstanding job at executing what was an extensive 10-month investigation.

Rifle and patch seized in the police raids across the Bay of Plenty, including Opotiki.

“They had the intelligence, and this was evident in the results – 28 arrests; $800,000 of assets restrained; and the seizure of firearms, and drugs.

“I take my hat off to the police officers involved for their outstanding work.”

Mitchell said community safety was paramount and it was now time for the people of Ōpōtiki to claim back their town.

He denied that police were targeting the iwi of Te Whakatōhea.

“I strongly reject the assertion. Police target and disrupt criminal activities,” Mitchell said.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

“This includes gangs who despite being a quarter of 1% of the population, cause a disproportionate amount of harm through the peddling of drugs, violence and misery in their communities.

“I have been in Ōpōtiki and met with local iwi and hapū, the mayor and councillors, and senior gang leadership. The feedback from those meetings was that they want change for their town. My hope is that with police dealing a significant blow to the Mongrel Mob in Ōpōtiki, the community can turn things around.

“Towns like Ōpōtiki suffer heavily from the drugs and misery that gangs peddle, especially when children and schools are targeted for distribution. They also suffer from the senseless violence and besieging of towns and communities.

“I want to see Ōpōtiki realised for the beautiful town that it can be, not for the gang town it is sadly known as.

“The law-abiding people who live there deserve to feel safe out in the community, and free from the misery gangs inflict through their criminal activities.

“Ridding the town of criminal behaviour, including drugs and unlawful firearms, is police taking action to keep the community safe.”