Police Minister Mark Mitchell. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Police Minister Mark Mitchell has rubbished claims by Te Pāti Māori that the gang crackdown in Ōpōtiki was anything other than a well-run police operation.
Te Pāti Māori co-leader and MP for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi, said Tuesday’s “police-sponsored terrorism” in Ōpōtiki is a continuation of the state’s predatory behaviour towards the iwi of Te Whakatōhea.
“Ōpōtiki is once again being intentionally targeted and is the direct byproduct of this Government’s ‘tough on crime’ legislative changes,” said Waititi.
“Violating whānau in their own homes on a hunch, and then throwing our people into this racist system, will do nothing to address the systemic issues created by this and successive Governments.”
Mitchell said community safety was paramount and it was now time for the people of Ōpōtiki to claim back their town.
He denied that police were targeting the iwi of Te Whakatōhea.
“I strongly reject the assertion. Police target and disrupt criminal activities,” Mitchell said.
“This includes gangs who despite being a quarter of 1% of the population, cause a disproportionate amount of harm through the peddling of drugs, violence and misery in their communities.
“I have been in Ōpōtiki and met with local iwi and hapū, the mayor and councillors, and senior gang leadership. The feedback from those meetings was that they want change for their town. My hope is that with police dealing a significant blow to the Mongrel Mob in Ōpōtiki, the community can turn things around.
“Towns like Ōpōtiki suffer heavily from the drugs and misery that gangs peddle, especially when children and schools are targeted for distribution. They also suffer from the senseless violence and besieging of towns and communities.
“I want to see Ōpōtiki realised for the beautiful town that it can be, not for the gang town it is sadly known as.
“The law-abiding people who live there deserve to feel safe out in the community, and free from the misery gangs inflict through their criminal activities.
“Ridding the town of criminal behaviour, including drugs and unlawful firearms, is police taking action to keep the community safe.”