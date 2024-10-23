Government gives migrant partners work rights, overturning Labour ban

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford has announced she is overturning a near ban on partners of migrants working, restoring work rights to partners of high-skilled migrants.
The last Government restricted work rights for migrants’ partners. In the past, the partner of someone migrating to New Zealand had been able to get an open work visa. The last Government tightened those rules, restricting the work rights of the partners of migrants by requiring them to also work for accredited employers and be paid at least the median wage. Labour declined to comment.
Stanford has partly rolled these changes back by restoring work rights to partners of high-skilled migrants, but the Greens’ immigration spokesman Ricardo Menéndez March has called on her to go further and restore work rights for the partners of all migrants.
Under changes announced today, open work rights will be available to partners of Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) holders working in higher-skilled roles who earn at least 80% of the median wage. The changes will take effect from December 2.
The same rights will also be available for partners of AEWV holders working in lower-skilled roles who are on a pathway to residence