Government gives migrant partners work rights, overturning Labour ban

The changes deliver on the coalition commitment between National and Act to make it easier for family members of visa holders to work here. Act’s immigration spokeswoman Parmjeet Parmar described the change “common sense”, saying it effectively lifted a “ban contributing to New Zealand – something most migrants would be more than happy to do”.

She said that employers were at risk of “losing valuable staff” under the current regime.

“We saw what happened when our borders were sealed shut. Businesses went to the wall, fruit was left to rot on the ground, the health system struggled to keep up with demand, and families were separated.

Stanford had spoken critically of the changes when they were introduced under Labour.

Menéndez March told the Herald that the decision was actually a “broken promise” because it only applied to a restricted number of high-skilled migrant partners, rather than to all partners.

“We know that restricting working rights for partners puts people in more financial duress and increases the risk of family violence,” Menéndez March said.

Critics of the current regime argue that it makes the partners of migrants dependent on the main earner, making it difficult or impossible to leave if they are abused.

Menéndez March said the “workers most prone to exploitation, for example construction workers, workers in hospitality are being left out from these changes and these workers are the ones whose partners are, because of the industry they are working in, more likely to need to get into other work or work under the table”.

Menéndez March said in a cost-of-living crisis it was unreasonable for these workers to be expected to support an entire family on a single income.

