Some moments later, he raised the matter with Speaker Gerry Brownlee.

“I just wanted to raise a matter that I took personal offence to,” March said.

Brownlee asked McClay, “was that an interjection that was offered across the House?

“If it was I would suggest he might withdraw and apologise,” Brownlee said.

McClay stood up, withdrew the remark and apologised.

He has not responded to the Herald’s requests for comments. McClay interjected during a point of order, raised by March, that took issue with Children’s Minister Karen Chhour for allegedly not addressing the questions asked of her, as she is required to do during Question Time.

The interjection did not make much sense as March was calling for a greater level of ministerial accountability, whereas Mexico tends to be known for relatively low levels of executive accountability relative to New Zealand. According to the Sustainable Governance Indicators published in 2022, New Zealand ranked 16th in the world for the quality of its executive accountability, while Mexico ranked 35th.

Mexico is a member of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and a solid, if minor, trade partner of New Zealand. It is neither perfidious, like the United States, nor disputatious, like Canada, with whom New Zealand has locked horns over dairy access. Exports were worth $319 million in 2019 and grew to $635m by 2023.

McClay is currently seeking access to the Pacific Alliance where it is currently just an “observer”. Trade negotiations to become an “associate member” were launched in 2017 by New Zealand’s then-Trade Minister who happened to be McClay who himself visited the country that year. The Pacific Alliance is a bloc of four countries that includes Mexico.

