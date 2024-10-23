Thousands of PSA workers and other unionists during their protest at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“PSA members have been on the receiving end of attacks from the coalition Government, which have led to mass layoffs, cuts to services we all rely on, and relentless attacks on Te Tiriti and Māori rights.”

“Government cuts and unprecedented attacks on the services we provide are doing long-term damage and risk eroding public faith in these services. Workers who keep their jobs are shouldering additional workloads. This has health and safety impacts as well as threats to service delivery.”

In response to the protests, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Brooke van Velden said the Government was delivering for all workers, including the over 85% of New Zealand’s labour force who are not union members.

She said the fair pay agreements – which she moved quickly to remove at the beginning of her term - would have made life harder for businesses, rather than helping employees.

“New Zealanders elected a Government that would get government spending under control and deliver more efficient and effective public services. We make no apologies for starting to put things right.”

Public Service Minister Nicola Willis “explicitly rejected” the suggestion her Government was introducing policies in austerity – as the crowds outside Parliament chanted “hey-hey, ho-ho, austerity has got to go.” She said that was not the Finance Minister she wanted to be.

“My goal is the strengthen the economy so it delivers better incomes for New Zealand workers and their families.That’s why we delivered tax relief to New Zealanders.”

Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said the turnout was “awesome” and “an amazing demonstration of people power.”

“Across this country, we hear consistently from New Zealanders that they are utterly exhausted by the status quo and the relentless cruel and callous cuts this Government is making across the public sector.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said New Zealanders’ working rights should be improved.

“They deserve to be paid more and I think we should have a Government focused on that rather than a Government focused on eroding people’s rights and employment at the moment.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.