“The investigation is in its early stages and we are working to locate people who may be able to assist with our enquiries.”

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

The death comes just two days after one of Auckland’s top police officers revealed there had been four homicides in the city in the past fortnight.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin hosted a press conference at the Auckland Central Police Station on College Hill today regarding the latest probe, this one into a shooting in Grey Lynn a night earlier.

A complete list of recent homicides in Auckland includes:

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson said the figures were concerning, “but I think we have to appreciate that police are dealing with the situation in all instances”.

Simpson said: “My wider message to Aucklanders is that police are telling us that this particular event [in Grey Lynn], as with others, [was] isolated between people [who already knew one another].

“It wasn’t as if you had a random gunman going around shooting people they [didn’t] know.”

Sign up to the Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.