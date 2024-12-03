The Princess of Wales dialled up the glam factor in a burgundy outfit as she joined the royals for the high-profile Qatar state visit.
The Princess of Wales has made a stunning appearance in London for her first state visit since undergoing treatment for cancer.
Catherine, alongside her husband, Prince William, joined King Charles in welcoming the Emir of Qatar and his wife to the United Kingdom during a welcoming ceremony down the Horse Guard’s Parade, which showcased the military’s pomp and pageantry.
Queen Camilla was initially supposed to attend, but had to adjust her appearance to eliminate outdoor elements as she has recently been battling pneumonia.
The princess was bang-on trend in top-to-toe burgundy, the colour of the season – which was a lucky coincidence, as her choice of attire was actually a nod to the Qatari flag.