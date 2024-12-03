Kate wore top-to-toe burgundy, the season's on-trend colour. to meet the Emir and his wife. Photo / Getty Images

She accessorised her chic Alexandra McQueen coat dress, matching hat and boots with a burgundy handbag and gloves along with a pair of pearl-drop earrings and diamond clasp necklace, which both originally belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Kate has been easing back into royal duties since returning to work following her cancer treatment.

As a result, she will not be attending the State Banquet on Tuesday night at Buckingham Palace – although the Queen is expected to be there.

Kate is also busily preparing for this Friday’s Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated event, she sent out an emotional message calling for “love, not fear” and declaring that Christmas is about “the importance of giving and receiving empathy” and showing “how much we need each other in spite of our differences”.

She added: “Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times.”

Kate announced in March that cancer had been found during abdominal surgery a few weeks prior.

She was forced to retreat from the public eye and take indefinite leave from royal work as she underwent preventive chemotherapy, but made a handful of appearances, including at the Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon tennis tournament, throughout the process.

In early September, the princess released an emotional video featuring herself with William and their children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince George, 6 – as she described her “relief” at having finally finished her cancer treatment.