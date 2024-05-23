Sources say the Princess may return to work in the latter half of the year. Photo / AP

Sources say the Princess may return to work in the latter half of the year. Photo / AP

Insiders close to the Princess of Wales have revealed when she will return to work.

Following news Kate, 42, is “excited” about her business taskforce’s recent report, confusion swirled over when the mother of three - who is currently undergoing cancer treatment - will return to work. Now Palace sources have spoken out.

Kensington Palace released a statement today noting that news about Kate’s task force, “should not be seen as the Princess of Wales returning to work”.

Princess Kate has not been seen in public since Christmas day. Photo / AP

It said the princess, at this stage, will only return to work when her team of medical professionals give her the “green light”.

The Palace is not the only one to have shared an update about Kate. Speaking to the Daily Mail’s editor and royal expert Richard Eden, friends close to her insisted she is “getting better” but that it’s likely the public won’t see her until the UK autumn.

“Friends I spoke to in the past few days suggest we might not see Catherine again until the autumn – and only then if she has recovered fully,” Eden said.

The Princess is currently being supported by her husband and three children. Photo / AP

Elsewhere, a source was quoted as saying “No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year.

They added: “It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs.

Kate announced in March she was undergoing treatment after doctors detected cancer in her body following her major abdominal surgery in January in The London Clinic.

She said in the short video: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The princess solemnly confessed the news had come as a “huge shock” and continued to praise her husband for his support during “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family”.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay.

“As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits.”

She added, “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.”