Princess Kate, 42, announced in March she was undergoing treatment. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate are “going through hell”, a source close to the couple has revealed.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Amaia Arrieta, a designer who has been styling the senior royals for over 10 years, said the parents of three are struggling to handle the Princess of Wales’ recent cancer diagnosis.

“I’m heartbroken at the moment,” Arrieta said. Confessing the couple’s lives since receiving the diagnosis has been difficult, she added; “I think they are going through hell.”

“I hope they will be back. It’s really personal,” she continued.

The couple have been 'going through hell' according to a source close to them. Photo / AP

The insider’s rare comments come after William’s public appearance last week at climate technology firm Low Carbon Materials, a finalist in the 2022 Earthshot Prize award. There, he spoke with royal fans and shared an update on his family.

Speaking to one fan in particular, the Sun reported the father of three was asked, “Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?”

William - who shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and 6-year-old Prince Louis with his wife - appeared to be in good spirits and reportedly told the well-wisher, “All doing well, thank you. Yes, we’re doing well.”

Kate, 42, announced in March she was undergoing treatment after doctors detected cancer in her body following her major abdominal surgery in January in The London Clinic.

She said in the short video: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” Kate explained.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The princess solemnly confessed the news had come as a “huge shock” and continued to praise her husband for his support during “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family”.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay.

“As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits.”

She added, “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.”



