Prince William has shared a rare Princess Kate update following her cancer diagnosis.

The heir to the throne made a public appearance at climate technology firm Low Carbon Materials, a finalist in the 2022 Earthshot Prize award, this week, where he spoke with royal fans and shared an update on his family.

Speaking to one fan in particular, The Sun reported the father of three was asked, “Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?”

William appeared to be in good spirits and reportedly told the well-wisher, “All doing well, thank you. Yes, we’re doing well.”

The Prince has been making a slow return to public duties following a three week Easter holiday in which he and Kate spent quality time with their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.

William’s first official engagement since Kate’s diagnosis was at a food distribution charity in Surrey in April. The Prince was given cards of support from well-wishers with the Daily Telegraph reporting he appeared touched by a message from volunteer Rachel Candappa, who told him to “take care” of his wife. He replied: “I will.”

Princess Kate, 42, announced in March she was undergoing treatment after doctors detected cancer in her body following her major abdominal surgery in January in The London Clinic.

In a heartbreaking video posted to social media, Kate praised her husband for his support during “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family”. She added, “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.”

William’s rare update follows the couple’s 13th wedding anniversary earlier this week. They chose to celebrate their special day with the public by sharing a never before seen photo from their wedding taken by favoured photographer Millie Pilkington.

Posting the black-and-white image on their social media accounts, the caption read, “13 years ago today!”

The Daily Telegraph reported the couple celebrated their anniversary privately at home together, as they continue to face the most difficult challenge of their married lives.

William’s public appearance comes after King Charles made his welcome return to public duties today.

Marking his return with a visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, the 75-year-old monarch, who is also battling an undisclosed form of cancer, told royal fans and hospital patients, it was a “bit of a shock” to be given a cancer diagnosis.

When asked how he was doing by a chemotherapy patient, he said: “Not too bad. It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?” And repeatedly told well-wishers who asked how he was, “I’m all right thank you very much, not too bad.”