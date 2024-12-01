Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales pictured during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Kate and Prince William are reportedly struggling with a decision that will affect the future of their eldest child, Prince George.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 42, are said to be in disagreement over where George, 11, will study once his time at preparatory school has come to an end.

It’s believed Kate wants her son to attend a co-educational school in England so he can remain with his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, royal expert Katie Nicholl told the Mirror.

Alternatively, it’s understood William wants George to attend the boys-only boarding school Eton College, both he and his brother Prince Harry’s alma mater.

The prestigious public school, which was founded in 1440 by Henry VI, has long been a popular choice for the royal family, British nobility and aristocrats.