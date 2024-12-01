While William has “very fond memories of Eton”, Kate had a “very happy school life” at Marlborough College, a co-ed school she attended with her sister, Pippa Middleton, and brother James, Nicholl told the outlet.
She suggested Kate is “heartbroken” at the idea of sending George to Eton, an institution she reportedly believes is “stuffy”.
However, Nicholl noted that William did not follow in the footsteps of his father, King Charles, when it came to secondary school. Charles and his brothers, Princes Edward and Andrew, all attended the boarding school Gordonstoun in Scotland - the alma mater of their late father, Prince Philip.
“There’s always the possibility of traditions being changed,” Nicholl said. “William and Harry didn’t end up following in their father’s footsteps by going to Gordonstoun, and it may be that George breaks the Eton mould and ends up somewhere else.
“Whatever happens, it’ll be a decision made by William and Kate with George’s best interests factored in.”
George, Charlotte and Louis are all currently studying at Lambrook, a Berkshire co-ed school for pupils aged 3 to 13.
It’s been a significant year for the Waleses, with both Kate and Charles, William’s father, battling undisclosed types of cancer.