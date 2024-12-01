Advertisement
Princess Kate, Prince William said to be in disagreement over Prince George’s future schooling

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales pictured during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Kate and Prince William are reportedly struggling with a decision that will affect the future of their eldest child, Prince George.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 42, are said to be in disagreement over where George, 11, will study once his time at preparatory school has come to an end.

It’s believed Kate wants her son to attend a co-educational school in England so he can remain with his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, royal expert Katie Nicholl told the Mirror.

Alternatively, it’s understood William wants George to attend the boys-only boarding school Eton College, both he and his brother Prince Harry’s alma mater.

The prestigious public school, which was founded in 1440 by Henry VI, has long been a popular choice for the royal family, British nobility and aristocrats.

While William has “very fond memories of Eton”, Kate had a “very happy school life” at Marlborough College, a co-ed school she attended with her sister, Pippa Middleton, and brother James, Nicholl told the outlet.

She suggested Kate is “heartbroken” at the idea of sending George to Eton, an institution she reportedly believes is “stuffy”.

Prince George raises the ramp on the C17 plane during a visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford with his father Prince William on July 14, 2023, in Fairford, England. Photo / Getty Images
However, Nicholl noted that William did not follow in the footsteps of his father, King Charles, when it came to secondary school. Charles and his brothers, Princes Edward and Andrew, all attended the boarding school Gordonstoun in Scotland - the alma mater of their late father, Prince Philip.

“There’s always the possibility of traditions being changed,” Nicholl said. “William and Harry didn’t end up following in their father’s footsteps by going to Gordonstoun, and it may be that George breaks the Eton mould and ends up somewhere else.

“Whatever happens, it’ll be a decision made by William and Kate with George’s best interests factored in.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024. Photo / Getty Images
George, Charlotte and Louis are all currently studying at Lambrook, a Berkshire co-ed school for pupils aged 3 to 13.

It’s been a significant year for the Waleses, with both Kate and Charles, William’s father, battling undisclosed types of cancer.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in early February that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer after a “separate issue of concern” was noted during his treatment for benign prostate enlargement.

In March, it was revealed Kate had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery. She announced in September she was cancer-free and had completed chemotherapy.

