Prince Louis has shared a very thoughtful piece of advice with the England football team ahead of Euro 2024 - eat double portions at mealtimes in preparation for the big competition.

The 6-year-old royal’s advice was passed on by his father Prince William as he met with Gareth Southgate’s squad, ahead of their departure for the tournament in Germany which begins later this week - after he asked his children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Louis about what he should tell the players.

William, who is the president of the Football Association (FA), said: “The best bit of advice I got to tell you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat.

“So I then had visions of you running around, massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch ... so I think maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt, particularly around the physio team.”

England are among the favourites to win the tournament but William warned it will take a lot more than talent to claim glory at Euro 2024.

Speaking at the St George’s Park training ground, the 41-year-old royal said: “Tournament football is brutal and it requires a lot more than you’ve already given.

“You’ve had a long old season as it is and we’re going to ask you to go again.

“It’s going to be difficult, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be challenging, it’s going to be everything that you’ve ever dreamed of, you know wearing that England shirt, and all the experience you’ve had at club football ... you’re going to have to draw on those experiences you’ve had at club football are going to have to be in the back of your head.”

Prince Louis recently celebrated his sixth birthday.

William also stressed to the England players how much their efforts at the tournament will mean to those watching on at home.

He said: “And I just really want you guys to know how much it means to everyone back here, that you go out there, you give it your all, you play for the shirt, play for each other, play for the country, because everyone’s behind you.

“We really care about what you’re going to do.”