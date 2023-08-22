Prince William and Princess Kate's three children aren't allowed to sit with them during holidays or official dinners. Photo / Getty Images

They may be the royal heirs to the throne, but Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis still have to sit at the kids’ table.

Prince William and Princess Kate’s three children are reportedly not allowed to sit with them during official dinners or holidays, the New York Post has revealed - and it’s all down to one surprise reason.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed all, telling Harper’s Bazaar that the young royals “aren’t allowed to sit with the adults until they have learned the art of polite conversation”.

He added that even for Christmas dinner, the three children eat in the nursery with their nannies until they’re old enough to conduct themselves properly during state events.

“The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table,” McGrady said.

The chef formerly worked for the late Queen Elizabeth for 15 years, and has previously revealed the late monarch’s favourite daily dishes.

According to McGrady, the Queen was partial to a jam sandwich for high tea.

Prince William and Princess Kate with their three children George, Charlotte and Louis and several other members of the royal family. Photo / Getty Images

“The Queen was served jam pennies (circular sandwiches) in the nursery as a little girl. She’s had them for afternoon tea ever since,” he revealed.

When the Queen spent summers at her Scotland estate of Balmoral Castle, fresh strawberries from the garden would be used to make the jam for her sandwiches.

The tasty treats are made by cutting sandwiches into the size and shape of an old British penny - about 2.5cm in diameter. The Queen was also partial to a dollop of clotted cream on top of her scones spread with strawberry jam.

It’s a well-known fact that the Queen’s spirit of choice was gin, particularly in the cocktail Pimm’s Royale.

To make the drink, mix one part Pimm’s Gin with two to three parts champagne or lemonade, adding lemons, mint, strawberries, cucumber, cherries and borage - also known as starflower.

McGrady also cooked for several other royals, including Princess Diana and the young Prince William and Prince Harry during their time at Kensington Palace.