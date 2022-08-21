The Queen doesn't go a day without a jam sandwich or afternoon tea - no matter where in the world she happened to be. Photo / Getty Images

As a little girl, Queen Elizabeth was served what's known as Jam Pennies, jam sandwiches, in the royal nursery. And according to a former royal chef, Her Majesty has eaten them every day for 91 years.

The Sun reports that Darren McGrady worked for the royal family for almost two decades and has since revealed some of the Queen's favourite dishes and daily requests.

Of her penchant for Jam Pennies, McGrady explains they're a simple sandwich of "... bread and jam with a little butter – usually strawberry jam.

"We'd make the jam at Balmoral Castle with the gorgeous Scottish strawberries from the gardens."

Another former royal chef, Owen Hodgson, has also shared that the monarch is partial to a savoury sandwich said to be popular among Brits: tuna and mayonnaise.

Hodgson told the Telegraph the Queen liked hers well buttered with cucumber and pepper.

Beyond sandwiches, McGrady has also revealed afternoon tea was always taken, no matter where in the world Her Majesty happened to be.

He recalled flying to Australia and settling aboard a royal yacht at five o'clock in the morning local time.

" ... but for the Queen it was five in the afternoon so my first job was making scones," he said, also revealing his fascination with the Queen's obsession with afternoon tea.

The Queen reportedly requests afternoon tea of scones and cake no matter the time zone. Photo / Getty Images

"In terms of scones – one day plain and one day with raisins folded through.

"Also, tiny pastries like raspberry tartlets and a cut cake, honey and cream sponge, fruit cake, banana bread, or her favourite chocolate biscuit cake.

"It would all be 'washed down with a delightful steaming hot cup of Earl Grey tea."